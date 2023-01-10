Barcelona have decided to listen to offers for 3 first team superstars including new summer signing Raphinha - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly decided to listen to offers for three of their first-team superstars, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and new summer signing Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet El Chiringuito.

This could surprise many as Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga table. They defeated Atletico Madrid on Sunday, January 8.

Ferran Torres has been a key player for Barcelona, scoring five goals and providing an assist in all competitions this season. The 22-year-old winger contributed to Spain's campaign in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, forcing some big clubs to plan a potential move for him.

Ansu Fati has also been a decent performer this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances. The 20-year-old forward has already made a name for himself after rising through the ranks at the club to debut for their senior team in 2020. However, persistent injury issues have hampered his progress.

Raphinha, who joined the Catalan giants from Leeds United last summer, hasn't been highly impressive. The 26-year-old has scored three goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season. The Brazilian forward moved to Camp Nou in a deal worth £55 million, including add-ons.

Some reports suggest that the club may be looking to free up funds for potential new signings or to relieve some of the financial strain caused by the pandemic.

Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Raphinha have bright futures ahead of them. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out and what the future holds for these talented players.

Some Barcelona fans agree with the club's decision to listen to offers for Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha

Many understand the need for the club to let these players leave if any suitable offers arrive from interested clubs. They also believe that selling the players could benefit them in the long run, as the proceeds from these transfers could be used to bring in new talent.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

