Barcelona declare interest in signing Manchester United target who is featuring regularly at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Jurrien Timber next summer.

The Netherlands international made his senior debut for Ajax in 2020 and has since played 95 matches for the club. The 21-year-old defender won the Eredivisie Young Player of the Year award in 2022 as well.

Timber has also earned 12 caps for the Netherlands and has featured in their previous two matches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

• 1st in touches (129)

• 1st in interceptions (2)

• 1st in recoveries (9)

• 1st in duels won (13)

• 1st in fouls received (4)

• 1st in successful passes (106)

• 1st in passes to the final third (22)

• 100% dribbles completed (2/2)

As per El Nacional, he has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Moreover, Barcelona have also joined the list following their failure to sign Inigo Martinez in the summer.

The Catalans made a €15 million offer for Martinez in the summer but Athletic Club rejected it. The Spaniard's contract expires next summer, and Barca could then sign him for free.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi Hernandez has also been impressed by Timber. The Spanish boss is looking to add young blood to his defense with the likes of Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Timber.

The Ajax defender's current contract expires in the summer of 2025 and his market value stands at €45 million. However, any interested club will have to pay more than that amount.

As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, Barcelona could look to sign Martinez in January and Timber next summer. This could pave the way for the departure of Andreas Christensen and even Garcia next summer.

The Catalans signed Christensen in the summer following his contract expiration with Chelsea. However, Xavi hasn't been entirely convinced with the Danish defender and could be open to selling him next summer.

He could play a back four or even a back three with Araujo, Timber, Martinez and Kounde.

Barcelona set to face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League playoffs

While the footballing world is currently engrossed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, club football is set to resume in three weeks.

While they sit on top of the La Liga table, Barcelona faced a disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League group stages. They will now face Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs to qualify for the Round of 16.

The first leg will be played at Camp Nou on 16 February while the second leg will be played at Old Trafford on 23 February.

