Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could be forced to wear Shakira's name on shirt due to Spotify agreement - Reports

Barcelona's agreement with Spotify could force Gerard Pique to advertise ex-partner Shakira, according to ESPN journalist Moises Llorens [via Spanish daily Marca].

Barcelona flaunted Canadian singer Drake's OVO owl logo on the front of their shirt against Real Madrid last weekend. While they lost 3-1 to Los Blancos, the marketing strategy certainly turned heads.

The act was part of the Catalans' agreement with the club's new main sponsor Spotify. There are suggestions that the Swedish audio streaming platform plans to advertise more artists using the La Liga club.

Unfortunately, for Pique, though, Shakira could be the next in line to appear on Barcelona's shirt. According to the aforementioned source, a deal that would soon see the Colombian pop star's name feature on the club's kit is close to being struck.

Pique and Shakira, who first met while shooting the 'Waka Waka' song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, were one of the most popular couples in football. However, the pair recently put an end to their 12-year-long relationship.

A lot has been said about Pique and Shakira's breakup, with the former's infedilities cited as the main reason for the split. The public nature of the two's work has seen them remain in the spotlight.

Pique and Shakira are currently in the process of formalizing their breakup. They are also in dispute over the custody of their two children, Milan and Sasha, thus making things difficult for them.

Shakira recently aimed a dig at the Spain international with a cryptic tweet and video. The Barcelona defender was also recently forced to warm up while his ex-partner's recent song 'Te Felicito' played in the background.

Pique now appears to be in line for further humiliation, thanks to the Catalans' agreement with Spotify. However, it remains to be seen in which game he might be forced to wear a shirt with Shakira's name on it.

Pique has also struggled to impress for Barcelona

Apart from issues off the pitch, Pique has also struggled to impress for Barcelona. He has made six appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana, but has been on the receiving end of criticism.

Pique's produced a poor performance in the team's 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw against Inter Milan last week. That prompted Xavi to drop him from the starting line-up for the El Clasico on Sunday (October 16).

The defender has helped the Camp Nou outfit win a total of 30 trophies so far. However, he has recently gone from being a key man for the team to a fringe player.

