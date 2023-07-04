Barcelona defender could go out on loan amid interest from Real Betis: Reports

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia could reportedly be headed to Real Betis on loan as he searches for more first-team opportunities.

According to SPORT, the strong relationship between Barca and Betis may see Garcia head to Estadio Benito Villamarín on loan this summer. The Spanish center-back knows that he is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old struggled for minutes last season, starting just 15 of 24 league games. He helped the Catalan giants keep 17 clean sheets in those games but his future is uncertain.

Garcia was a prominent fixture under former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman but that hasn't been the case under Xavi. Ramon Planes' appointment as Betis' sporting director could pay dividends in a loan move for the Spain international.

Planes was the sporting director at Camp Nou and was behind Garcia's move to the Blaugrana in 2021. He joined as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.

Los Verdiblancos are convinced that Garcia will be an important player for Manuel Pellegrini's side. They are discussing a potential loan with an option to buy but the deal will be down to the player.

Garcia has three years left on his contract but a loan move could be vital for him to continue with the Spain national team. He has earned 19 caps to date but his situation with the Catalan giants could harm his chances of continuing his international career.

Arthur Melo admits he is still a fan of Barcelona

Arthur is still a fan of the Blaugrana.

Former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has stated that he is still a fan of the Catalan giants and touched on a potential return to Camp Nou. He told Mundo Deportivo:

“Yes of course [I am a Barcelona fan]. I don’t have to hide it. I like how they play, I enjoy watching their matches and I feel a lot of affection for Barça. In the world of football, anything can happen. I have lived very nice moments here and their style of play favours me."

Arthur, 26, joined the Blaugrana from Brazilian outfit Gremio in 2018 for €31 million. He made 72 appearances for the La Liga giants, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

However, the Brazilian left Barca in 2020 when he headed to Serie A with Juventus in a €72 million deal. Miralem Pjanic was sent in the opposite direction for €60 million.

Arthur has struggled with injury issues since departing Barcelona and spent last season on loan at Liverpool. He has failed to hit the heights many anticipated during his spell in Catalonia.

