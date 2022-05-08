Barcelona defender Jordi Alba could be involved in player plus cash deal for Juventus superstar: Reports

Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba could be headed to Italy for Juventus in a deal that could see Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt sign for the Catalans. Both European giants are desperate to strengthen their squads in multiple positions after having endured a season below their expected standards.

Calciomercato suggests that the Italian club have not been impressed by Alex Sandro's performances this season and are interested in acquiring the Spanish international as a left-back option. The Brazilian has spent seven seasons at the Allianz Stadium, but is now unable to churn out consistent performances on a regular basis.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has brought on Luca Pellegrini from the bench for Sandro on numerous occasions and the youngster has impressed. The Barcelona left-back, although 33, offers great athleticism while going up and down the flank and is also quite creative from wide areas.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Jordi Alba: "We have to win next season's La Liga. We have the squad and the techincal staff to do it." Jordi Alba: "We have to win next season's La Liga. We have the squad and the techincal staff to do it." https://t.co/866dfFTTbs

He also brings in an experienced leadership figure into the dressing room, which can add to the character of any team. Calciomercato understands that the Blaugrana could let go of Alba if the Bianconeri are ready to negotiate for De Ligt.

The La Liga giants had also tried to sign the defender before his move to Juventus from Ajax. While the rebuild continues under Xavi Hernandez, they could return for his signature again. However, there is a catch. The 22-year old centre-back commands a market value of €70 million and has been thoroughly impressive this season, making 39 appearances.

He has also chipped in with three goals and one assist. Barcelona will only be able to use Alba as a makeweight to afford de Ligt, who will still cost them €50 million. The Spanish international is currently earning €9 million gross at Camp Nou, and Calciomercato understands that Juventus have a salary cap of €7 million. This difference could well play a part in this deal in some capacity.

Is it practical for Barcelona to sanction the left-back's transfer to Juventus?

Jordi Alba is among the Catalan club's most important players and he proved his value yet again with a last-minute winner against Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday. He has made 42 appearances this season and has contributed three goals and 12 assists.

It is not difficult to see why Juventus want him. However, if Barcelona are to challenge for the La Liga title and the Champions League next season, it is difficult to see them achieve this without Alba and the proper squad depth. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have drawn a shortlist of ten left-backs who they would like to sign in the summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JORDI ALBA WINS IT WITH AN INCREDIBLE STRIKE JORDI ALBA WINS IT WITH AN INCREDIBLE STRIKE 😱 https://t.co/1xAWWXB2ny

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is believed to be high on priority. With Alba being Xavi's only recognizable left-back, is it really practical to let go of him and hope that whoever comes in will be able to deliver week in and week out? In the end, it could come down to how badly Barcelona want Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

