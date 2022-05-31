Barcelona defender rejects new contract offer in a bid to leave club this summer: Reports

Barcelona B captain Arnau Comas is set to leave on a permanent deal this summer after 12 years at the club.

According to SPORT, Comas has declined a contract offer from the club and wants to leave in search of a better team in the summer. The report states that the defender and would like to be promoted to the first team.

However, with no guarantees of joining the Blaugrana, the 22-year old would rather leave for newer pastures. The Spaniard joined La Masia 12 years ago and has risen through the ranks of the academy. Comas has made 55 appearances for Barcelona B and is the captain of the side.

With Blaugrana manager Xavi's philosophy of bringing through young talent, it is surprising that Comas has not yet made the jump to the first team. The defender is currently out with a shoulder injury, but the report states that he already has offers from Spain and abroad. It remains to be seen where the Spaniard will sign this summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi set to heavily recruit this summer

Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona this summer

Blaugrana has seen a resurgence in form and quality since Xavi took over in November. However, the Spaniard will know that there is still a lot of work to be done before the club can return to its former glory.

The Catalan club finished the season trophyless and ended up 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Blaugrana have a huge summer ahead of them if they are to catch up with rivals Real Madrid. Xavi is reportedly looking to bolster his attack and defense in the summer. Barcelona are currently in talks with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over a possible switch in the summer.

Meanwhile, players such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde have all been linked with a move to the Catalan giants.

