Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo agrees Chelsea switch as Roman Abramovich makes "irrefutable" offer - Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has reportedly agreed a move to Chelsea to replace Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea next summer as a free agent as the German has failed to reach an agreement with the club regarding a new contract.

With Rudiger set to depart, the need to sign a young and quality replacement is imperative. It seems Chelsea have found their man in Araujo.

The Uruguayan is also in a contract standoff with Barcelona and wants improved terms. However, considering Barcelona are strained financially, they are not likely to give in to his demands.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo. (Source: SPORT) 🚨 Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo. (Source: SPORT) https://t.co/qEyhgA0jd9

El Nacional (h/t Mirror) have reported that Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich has "promised" Araujo "an irrefutable contract" which is likely to get the deal over the line.

Barcelona's loss will be Chelsea's gain

Ronald Araujo is one of the most talented centre-backs in Europe at the moment and his departure will be a big blow for the Blaugrana.

The defender had revealed in May earlier this year that he wanted to stay at Barcelona for a long time:

"I'm very happy to be at Barcelona, I hope to be here for many years and give my best in each season," Araujo said while away on international duty with Uruguay. I don't know much about the renewal, my representative takes care of that. I'm calm, but I hope to be able to continue at the club."

However, with no progress being made in terms of a new deal, it looks like the Catalan giants will have to sell him next year.

barcacentre @barcacentre Ronald Araújo: "The objective now is to win the Europa League. We are Barça, we must go to compete and win." Ronald Araújo: "The objective now is to win the Europa League. We are Barça, we must go to compete and win."

Chelsea are likely to be without the duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Rudiger next season as they are in the final year of their respective contracts.

Araujo still has a long way to go in terms of fulfilling his potential, but he has the skillset to thrive in the Premier League and at Chelsea.

So far this season, Araujo has made 11 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona and has been an important player for the club. It remains to be seen how Xavi and Barcelona will replace the 22-year-old next year.

