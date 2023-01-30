Barcelona defender's Camp Nou departure in doubt after latest Tottenham transfer development - Reports

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin may reportedly not get his move away from Spotify Camp Nou in the ongoing transfer window following a recent development.

On January 29, The Athletic's transfer news specialist David Ornstein reported that Sporting CP were close to signing Bellerin on loan until the end of the season. This was because the Portuguese giants needed a replacement for right-back Pedro Porro, who was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Sporting Lisbon close to agreeing deal to sign Hector Bellerin on loan from Barcelona. If it gets done, 27yo’s arrival would give #THFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/4135253/2023/0… EXCL: Sporting Lisbon close to agreeing deal to sign Hector Bellerin on loan from Barcelona. If it gets done, 27yo’s arrival would give #SportingCP replacement for right wing-back Pedro Porro, who Tottenham hope to sign @TheAthleticFC 🚨 EXCL: Sporting Lisbon close to agreeing deal to sign Hector Bellerin on loan from Barcelona. If it gets done, 27yo’s arrival would give #SportingCP replacement for right wing-back Pedro Porro, who Tottenham hope to sign @TheAthleticFC #THFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/4135253/2023/0… https://t.co/C8sDsV1zvP

However, on Monday (January 30), Ornstein reported that Porro's move to Spurs was off after Sporting went back on the proposed teams for the deal. Barca Universal have now reported that the move collapsing could have implications for Bellerin's immediate future.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Tottenham move for Pedro Porro is off after Sporting Lisbon reneged on terms of proposed deal. 23yo distraught after #THFC theathletic.com/4135097/2023/0… Tottenham move for Pedro Porro is off after Sporting Lisbon reneged on terms of proposed deal. 23yo distraught after #SportingCP president told right wing-back that following Saturday’s League Cup final he would be allowed to leave @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Tottenham move for Pedro Porro is off after Sporting Lisbon reneged on terms of proposed deal. 23yo distraught after #SportingCP president told right wing-back that following Saturday’s League Cup final he would be allowed to leave @TheAthleticFC #THFC theathletic.com/4135097/2023/0…

Should Porro, who has a contract until 2025 with Sporting, stay with the club this winter, they may not go after the Barcelona right-back.

It's worth noting, however, that transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the door may not be closed on Porro's move to Tottenham Hotspur. Romano reported that Sporting and Spurs will engage in conversations on Monday to resolve the problems with the deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Tottenham had medical tests booked today in order to complete the deal, agreed on Saturday as player said goodbye to the fans.



Sporting changed details/conditions of the deal right before signing documents.



Talks continue today to resolve the issues. Pedro PorroTottenham had medical tests booked today in order to complete the deal, agreed on Saturday as player said goodbye to the fans.Sporting changed details/conditions of the deal right before signing documents.Talks continue today to resolve the issues. Pedro Porro 🚨⚪️ #THFCTottenham had medical tests booked today in order to complete the deal, agreed on Saturday as player said goodbye to the fans.Sporting changed details/conditions of the deal right before signing documents.Talks continue today to resolve the issues. https://t.co/Fx4cuRSmsw

This means there might still be some hope for Bellerin, whose deal with Barcelona ends this summer, to exit the club. However, with less than 48 hours to go before the transfer window shuts, time will be of the essence for all parties involved.

Hector Bellerin has barely featured for Barcelona this season

Hector Bellerin returned to Barcelona this summer, having moved up the ranks at La Masia before transferring to Arsenal's youth side in 2011.

However, the move to his boyhood club on a one-year deal hasn't gone the way he would have liked it to. Bellerin has made just seven appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this term.

A muscle injury kept him on the sidelines for a while after a decent start to the season. In that time, manager Xavi Hernandez settled on Jules Kounde as his preferred right-back, with Sergi Roberto deputizing for the Frenchman when needed.

This has meant Bellerin has been on the periphery of the club despite returning to full fitness. He has watched their last nine La Liga matches from the bench, last featuring in a 5-0 win over AD Ceuta in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The Spaniard's most recent league appearance came all the way back in October last year. It remains to be seen if he will have a role to play in the second half of Barcelona's season.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes