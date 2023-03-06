Barcelona defender watched videos of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos to improve his game: Reports

Barcelona coaches advised Ronald Araujo to watch Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos’ videos to improve his heading, Spanish outlet Marca has claimed.

Araujo, who signed for Barcelona when he was 18 years old, was thrust into the Barca Atletic side. The Uruguayan was also courted by Real Madrid at the time, but the Blaugrana ultimately won the race. According to Marca, the 23-year-old was not as intimidating in his early days and his then-coaches decided to take the help of a rival to improve the defender’s game.

It has been claimed that Barcelona coaches advised him to watch Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Ramos’ videos. He was suggested to learn from the Spaniard’s ability to head the ball.

Ramos is widely hailed as one of the best attack-minded defenders in history, with his clinical headers helping Los Blancos to countless important wins. Ramos’ most famous header came in the 93rd minute of Madrid’s Champions League final against Atletico Madrid in 2014. The goal leveled the game at 1-1 for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and allowed them to snag a 4-1 extra-time win over their local rivals.

Araujo has seemingly benefitted from watching the videos, as he is generally the first defender Xavi calls on when Barcelona hunt a late goal. Araujo, who has been one of Barcelona’s best players this season, has scored once and claimed an assist in 21 games this season in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti “upset” with Real Madrid display after Real Betis draw

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday night (March 5). It was Madrid’s second consecutive draw in La Liga (previous: 1-1 with Atletico Madrid) and saw them fall further behind Barcelona in the La Liga race.

After the match, coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his team had a scoring problem and admitted that he was upset with the result.

“We lacked efficiency up front. In the first half, it was more open, and there could have been more solutions to create chances,” Ancelotti said (via Marca).

“Right now we lack efficiency, we dribble more, but shoot less. That’s cost us, by not scoring in the last three games. Today we had three or four clear chances. Fortunately, we did well at the back, because we’re much better there.”

Real Madrid, who currently find themselves nine points behind Barca in the La Liga rankings, will return to league action with a clash with Espanyol on Saturday (March 11).

