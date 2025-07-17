Barcelona director Deco holds meeting with highly rated former La Masia star's entourage: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly holding talks with former La Masia star Xavi Simons' representatives over a potential move this summer. According to SPORT's Carlos Monfort (via Barca Universal), the Spanish giants have shifted their focus to the Dutch midfielder due to Liverpool's firm stance on not selling Luis Diaz.

The report claims that Deco held talks with Simon's agents on Thursday, July 17. Alongside Xavi Simons' brother, Faustino Simons, Italian agent Ali Barat also attended the exclusive meeting, which lasted around 45 minutes.

Barat is not an official representative of the RB Leipzig midfielder, but he can influence the Dutchman's decision. The Iranian agent is currently touring Europe to understand the situation of the transfer market for his clients.

Xavi Simons played for La Masia between 2010 and 2019 before leaving the academy to join the youth team of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Dutchman made 11 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 giants and was sent on loan spells at PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig.

Earlier this summer, the 22-year-old signed a two-year deal with Leipzig, where he had been playing as a starter for the last two years on loan. Simons has primarily played as a wide attacker for Leipzig, and his versatility has allowed him to play on both wings.

In 76 games for Die Roten Bullen, the Dutchman has scored 21 goals and has provided 23 assists. Despite typically playing as an attacking midfielder in his academy, Simons's ability to adapt to attacking positions has made him a top prospect in Europe.

Nevertheless, Simon reportedly has a market value of €70 million, which would be difficult for Barcelona to meet due to financial constraints.

Pedri wins the 'Barcelona Player of the Year' award for 2025

As per Sportstar, Spanish midfielder Pedri has won the 'Barcelona Player of the Year' award for 2025. The award is determined by the Catalan club's Players' Association, which honors the player who showcases the club's values on and off the field.

Pedri, who suffered from a hamstring issue for a major part of the 2023-24 season, played a crucial role in Barcelona's treble-winning campaign under Hansi Flick. The Spanish midfielder made 59 appearances for the Catalan club across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

La Blaugrana completed a domestic treble last season, winning LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Meanwhile, Raphinha won the 'LaLiga Player of the Year' honor earlier this year for his stellar performance last season. The Brazilian scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 57 club appearances in the 2024-25 campaign.

