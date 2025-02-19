Barcelona director Deco holds talks with agents of 2 key stars over potential contract renewal: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has initiated contract renewal talks with agents of Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong, according to club insider Jijantes FC. The Catalans have been on a renewal spree of late, and have tied down the likes of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, and Pau Cubarsi to long-term deals.

Interestingly, De Jong's future with the LaLiga giants remains up in the air at the moment. The Dutchman's contract expires at the end of next season and he has yet to sign a new deal.

De Jong initially struggled to break into Hansi Flick's plans after returning from injury late last year. However, he has grown in prominence in recent games and has appeared 24 times across competitions this season.

The 27-year-old has recently usurped Marc Casado in the pecking order under the German manager and remains settled at Barcelona. The Catalans are also pleased with his efforts and are now in talks with the player's agent to extend his stay.

Meanwhile, Kounde's contract with the LaLiga giants runs until 2027 and there's no rush to tie him down to a new deal. However, Barcelona want to end any speculation regarding the Frenchman's future, given his importance to Flick's plans.

The 26-year-old has appeared 37 times across competitions this season under the German manager. He has operated exclusively at right-back and has racked up three goals and seven assists. The Catalans have reached out to his agents as well and they aim to keep Jules Kounde at Camp Nou for a long time.

Will Barcelona offload Marc Casado this summer?

Frenkie de Jong

Marc Casado remains firmly in Barcelona's plans, despite dropping down the ranks under Hansi Flick. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the young midfielder. Casado hasn't started the Catalans' last five LaLiga games, further adding to speculation regarding his future.

However, speaking recently, Flick insisted that the Spaniard remains firmly in his plans.

"No, He has not done anything wrong. I am also speaking with him. At the moment it is like this because Frenkie [de Jong] is doing really well, he is also producing a good level in ball possession and key moments. This is what we need and at the moment it’s like this. Frenkie starts, but Casa is also doing well," said Flick (via Metro).

Marc Casado is under contract with Barcelona until 2028 and reportedly has a €100 million release clause in his deal.

