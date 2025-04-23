Barcelona director Deco picks 24-year-old Premier League star as Frenkie de Jong successor: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly chosen 24-year-old Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali as a replacement for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has been linked to an exit from the club in recent weeks.

Sandro Tonali signed for the Magpies for a reported €58.9 million in the summer of 2023 from AC Milan. In the current season, he has contributed five goals and three assists in 40 outings across competitions. The Italian is considered a versatile midfielder for his tactical knowledge and ability to connect the defense and attack. His current contract with Newcastle United runs until June 2028. Barcelona have reportedly been closely monitoring him since his early days.

According to Fichajes.net (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona director Deco sees Sandro Tonali as the perfect replacement for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman's contract with the Catalans is set to run out in June 2026, and he has yet to renew his contract. Moreover, De Jong's high wages have been a cause of concern for the club for a while.

If De Jong is on his way out, Barcelona will try to bring Sandro Tonali to the Camp Nou. A potential sale could also help, given that the Italian will not come at a lower price. The Catalans reportedly want Tonali and Pedri to play the central role in the Blaugrana midfield, with the likes of Gavi and Dani Olmo rotating on the pitch.

However, the move would depend largely on Frenkie de Jong's potential exit. The report claims that negotiations between the two sides are yet to begin.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are ready to shell out €100 million to sign Barcelona captain Raphinha: Reports

According to Saudi outlet 365Scores (h/t SPORT), Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are ready to pay €100 million to sign Blaugrana star Raphinha. The Brazilian has been a revelation for the Catalans this season, contributing 30 goals and 23 assists in 49 appearances across competitions.

The report suggests that a Saudi delegation traveled to Barcelona in recent weeks to offer Raphinha a lucrative deal to join Al-Hilal. They offered the Brazilian a staggering $200 million deal for four years. The agreement will see him earn $50 million per season until 2029.

Barca are reportedly clear on their stance of not wanting to part ways with Raphinha. He is considered a key figure by coach Hansi Flick, although the final decision will rest with Raphinha himself. The Brazilian has previously mentioned his desire to stay at the club for a while. His current contract runs until June 2027.

