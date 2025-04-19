Barcelona draw up 2-man shortlist to strengthen key squad area next summer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly shortlisted two right-backs to strengthen their backline in the summer transfer window. These two players are Fiorentina star Dodo and Rayo Vallecano man Andrei Ratiu.

Barcelona's current squad includes two right-backs, namely Jules Kounde and Hector Fort. Kounde has been a regular starter for Hansi Flick, making 50 appearances for the club across competitions. Meanwhile, La Masia graduate Hector Fort has featured only 15 times this season. Bringing in a new player in the position could give some competition to Kounde as a starter and also allow him some much-needed rest. Fort, meanwhile, will have to wait to gain more experience before he can become a regular starter.

According to AS, Barcelona have shortlisted Rayo Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu and Fiorentina star Dodo as potential right-back signings this summer. Sporting director Deco has begun negotiations with multiple parties as well.

Andrei Ratiu has been one of the breakout stars in LaLiga this season for Rayo Vallecano, with a reported release clause of €25 million. However, the right-back could be available for a much lower price after discussion. Villarreal will also be involved in the deal. They are reportedly considering exercising their €7.5 million buy-out clause to sell Ratiu to a third party this summer.

Dodo's situation is similar, with Fiorentina reportedly open to letting him go. The Brazilian could be available for a reported €25 million. However, the Catalans could face competition for his signing with Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus also interested.

Dodo is a more experienced player and has an attacking flair that suits Hansi Flick's attack-focused style at Barcelona. Meanwhile, Andrei Ratiu is a rising star who will cost less but could show great future potential.

LaLiga side Sevilla interested in signing Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati: Reports

Ansu Fati - Source: Getty

According to Fichajes.net, LaLiga outfit Sevilla are interested in signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer. The 22-year-old Spaniard is no longer in Hansi Flick's plans, having made only nine appearances for the club across competitions this season .

Sevilla has been linked to Ansu Fati previously, but the deal did not take place because of the player's reluctance to leave. Barca also demanded a major fee for the forward. However, Fati's importance in the squad has decreased over time owing to his frequent injuries and poor form.

The aforementioned report suggests that Sevilla plan to promise Ansu Fati a central role in their project to convince him to make the switch. However, their financial situation could make the deal a complicated one. Barca are open to selling Fati this summer to make way for new signings, which could work in the Andalusian outfit's favor.

