Barcelona draw up 3-man shortlist to replace experienced defender - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of players to replace veteran full-back Jordi Alba. The list is said to include the likes of Alejandro Grimaldo, Jose Gaya and Ramy Bensebaini.

According to El Nacional (via Barca Universal), the Catalans are said to be scouting replacements for Alba. The left-back could be one of the players to fall down the pecking order as new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez looks to shake up a struggling team.

SL Benfica full-back Grimaldo is one of the most-touted options to replace Alba at the Nou Camp. The 26-year-old graduated from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy after arriving from Valencia's youth team. Grimaldo made it into the Catalans' B team before moving to Benfica in 2016.

barcacentre @barcacentre Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica): "Returning to Barça? It is not a closed chapter. Barça is my home and I will never close the door. It is clear that Barcelona is still one of the best and I would never say no." [sport] Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica): "Returning to Barça? It is not a closed chapter. Barça is my home and I will never close the door. It is clear that Barcelona is still one of the best and I would never say no." [sport] https://t.co/TPc0PcRPtH

The Spaniard has since made 224 appearances for the Portuguese giants, scoring 16 goals and registering 45 assists. Grimaldo, however, is yet to represent his national side.

Barcelona have also consistently been linked with Valencia's Jose Gaya for some time now. The Catalans were reportedly considering the purchase of the Spaniard in multiple recent transfer windows, but were put off by Los Murcielagos' asking price.

Gaya, who has been with Valencia since his youth days, has made 272 appearances for the first team, scoring eight goals and registering 32 assists. The 26-year-old has also made 17 appearances for Spain, recording three goals and four assists.

barcacentre @barcacentre José Gayá (Valencia): "I know about Barcelona's interest in me from what has come out in the media but no one told me anything today. I am very happy here in Valencia." [via onda cero] José Gayá (Valencia): "I know about Barcelona's interest in me from what has come out in the media but no one told me anything today. I am very happy here in Valencia." [via onda cero]

Lastly, Ramy Bensebaini has risen to prominence in recent times thanks to his impressive performances for Borussia Monchengladbach. Bensebaini has made 68 appearances for the German outfit, scoring 14 times and recording six assists.

The 26-year-old also has 41 appearances for Algeria, in which he has scored five goals and provided three assists. Bensebaini is talented, but is unlikely to be Barcelona's top-priority if Grimaldo and Gaya are available.

Jordi Alba has enjoyed a phenomenal career at Barcelona

Jordi Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia back in the summer of 2012. Alba was expected to fill the massive void left by Eric Abidal and did an admirable job.

In his very first season with the club, the Spaniard made 44 appearances, scoring five goals and assisting five more. Alba immediately became one of the first names in the playing XI for Barcelona as he also developed a lethal connection in attack with Lionel Messi.

The left-back recently made his 400th appearance in all competitions for the club in a 1-0 home loss to Real Betis. In those matches for the Blaugrana, Alba has managed 22 goals and 86 assists.

OptaJose @OptaJose 400 - Jordi Alba is the 15th player to reach the 400 appearances for FC Barcelona in all competitions. History. 400 - Jordi Alba is the 15th player to reach the 400 appearances for FC Barcelona in all competitions. History. https://t.co/tfyuBUPpud

He has also won multiple trophies over the last nine years. Alba's haul at Barcelona includes five La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and one UEFA Champions League title. The 32-year-old has also won three Supercopas de Espana and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Alba has made 80 appearances for Spain, scoring nine goals and laying out 17 assists. He was a key member of the La Roja squad that won Euro 2012.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee