Barcelona draw up 5-man summer shortlist as Hansi Flick eyes signing similar to former Manchester City star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a five-man shortlist to sign a versatile full-back similar to former Manchester City star Joao Cancelo. The Portugal international was also a former loanee for the Catalan side in the 2023-24 season.

Joao Cancelo was at Manchester City between 2019 and 2024, and won one UEFA Champions League and three Premier League titles with the club, among other honors. He helped keep 49 clean sheets in 98 outings in the Premier League for the Sky Blues. However, the Portuguese went on loan to Bayern Munich for the final six months of the Sky Blues' 2022-23 treble-winning season.

In his final season for Manchester City (2023-24), he was on loan at Barcelona and helped maintain 13 clean sheets in 32 outings in LaLiga. After being briefly linked to the Catalans for a permanent transfer, Cancelo signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer of 2024 for a reported €25 million.

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona are keen on signing a versatile full-back similar to Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window. The Catalans have reportedly made a five-man shortlist for the role. The list includes AS Monaco star Vanderson, Almeria star Marc Pubill, Givairo Read from Feyenoord, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, and Fiorentina right-back Dodo.

The report suggests that coach Hansi Flick prioritizes versatility for the signing as he would like someone who can play at ease on both flanks. However, the Catalans are not limiting their options to only two-footed players, given that such a profile is rare and specific.

Further, Barcelona's ability to pull off such a signing will also depend on their economic situation. The club's financial woes are well-documented, and signing a full-back will largely depend on their wage bill, per the aforementioned report. If they can free up enough space, they will try to sign a full-back, although the deal seems difficult as of now.

Manchester City among interested parties to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha: Reports

Raphinha - Source: Getty

According to El Nacional (h/t Tribuna), Manchester City and an unnamed Saudi Pro League side are keen on signing Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer. The Brazilian has been in exceptional form for the Catalans in this campaign, contributing 28 goals and 22 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

The aforementioned report suggests that Manchester City are ready to pay €80 million to secure Raphinha's services. Coach Pep Guardiola is looking to reinforce their right wing, and the Brazilian is known to be at ease on both sides of the pitch. Further, offers from Saudi Arabia are ready to double the winger's salary to lure him away from the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona have no intentions of selling Raphinha, given his impressive form this season. The Brazil international is also not looking to leave the club and is keen on succeeding with the Catalans, per the report.

