Barcelona draw up four-man shortlist to bolster attack, Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Martinelli among targets: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly added Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to a four-man attacking wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) reports that the Salah is one of four options the Blaugrana are considering to help reinforce their attack. The Egyptian superstar will have a year left on his contract at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, 31, has been in red-hot form this season, posting 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions. The veteran attacker was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad last summer.

However, the Merseysiders rejected a £150 million (€175.7 million) offer from the Saudi giants, per Guardian. The Premier League giants will still demand a fee for the club's third all-time top goalscorer this summer.

That could complicate matters for Barcelona amid their financial troubles. Spanish journalist Fernando Polo reports that a potential deal for Salah is currently impossible due to his price tag.

Liverpool's protagonist is joined on Barca's shortlist by Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has impressed for several years under Mikel Arteta and has conjured up seven goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

The Catalan giants are also admirers of Napoli's Georgian talent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who played a key role in Gli Azzurri's Serie A title triumph last season. The 23-year-old has starred once again this term, with six goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma is another option for Barcelona. Recent reports claim the Seagulls are prepared to sell the Japan international who has conjured up three goals and six assists in 25 games across competitions.

Barcelona reportedly turned down the chance to sign Mohamed Salah in 2017

Mohamed Salah could have arrived at Camp Nou seven years ago.

Barcelona have a prior interest in Mohamed Salah who has become a Kop icon during his seven years at Liverpool. The Egypt international joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 and he's since registered 204 goals and 88 assists in 332 games.

However, Diario Gol (via Caught Offside) reports that the La Liga giants were offered the chance to sign Salah for €50 million before he headed to Anfield. The Blaugrana turned the opportunity down and instead signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for €135 million.

It's fair to say Barcelona missed a trick by snubbing the Reds forward given his extraordinary spell with Jurgen Klopp's side. He's won seven major trophies including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Mohamed Salah has also broken several records during his time at Anfield. He became the first player in the club's history to score in four consecutive league openers (2017-18 and 2020-21).

The former Chelsea winger is the Merseysiders' all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League. He's bagged 204 goals and 88 assists in 332 league games, with his 200th strike coming this season.