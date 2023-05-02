Barcelona dressing room unhappy with ‘unfair’ decision to reward young talent Lamine Yamal with first team debut: Reports

Some Barcelona players are reportedly unhappy with Xavi Hernandez's decision to hand 15-year-old Lamine Yamal his senior debut for the club.

Yamal became the club's youngest debutant at the age of 15 years and 290 days when he came on in the 83rd minute against Real Betis on April 29. The versatile forward gave fans a taste of his talent in his seven-minute cameo and even came close to finding the net in the 86th minute.

However, the young Spaniard's debut appearance in the 4-0 league win has apparently irked some of his teammates. As per El Nacional, Ferran Torres and Pablo Torre weren't pleased to see him get an appearance as they remained unused substitutes.

Apparently, some Barcelona players believe Yamal's debut could have something to do with club president Joan Laporta putting pressure on Xavi Hernandez. There is also a belief that the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, could have urged Barca to hand first-team minutes to the teenager.

Apparently, the Portuguese superagent could have used this ploy to ward off interest in Yamal from the Premier League and Bundesliga and make a case for a new deal. The player's current contract at Spotify Camp Nou expires at the end of next season.

Yamal landed himself in hot waters earlier this year as he was dropped by Spain's U17 squad along with two teammates due to an episode of indiscipline (h/t SPORT).

Barcelona boss lavishes praise on Andreas Christensen ahead of Osasuna tie

Xavi Hernandez has hailed Andreas Christensen as one of the best signings in Barcelona's recent history.

The Denmark international arrived in Catalonia from Chelsea last summer on a free transfer, signing a four-year deal. He returned to Barca's starting XI against Real Betis on April 29 after returning from a muscle injury.

Christensen scored in a 4-0 win for his club and was withdrawn in the 59th minute, perhaps as a precaution. He is in line to feature for Barcelona when they face Osasuna in the league later today (May 2).

Xavi was asked at his pre-match presser if the former Chelsea centre-back is one Barca's best signings in recent history. The Spaniard responded, via Football-Espana:

"Yes. From this season and in recent years, definitely. Extraordinary. How he filters balls, how he divides the opposition, how he defends, how he understands the third man… he could be a midfielder playing at the back. For that reason, extraordinary, very very happy, very positive."

Christensen, apart from being a world-class defender, is also comfortable with the ball at his feet - be it dribbling out of defense or passing the ball to his teammates.

