Barcelona emerge as favorites to sign Croatia star who has lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly emerged as favorites to sign Croatian full-back Josip Juranovic. The Celtic man has garnered attention for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to bookmakers Coral. They have placed the Blaugrana at 2/1 to secure his signature.

Juranovic has been an integral part of Vatreni's campaign in Qatar so far, playing for the entirety of all their five matches until the semi-finals. He also bagged an assist in their 4-1 group-stage win over Canada.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their right-back spot as Hector Bellerin has struggled to make his mark since joining in the summer. He could now make way for potential a move for Juranovic.

However, it won't be easy with a few other clubs also expressing interest, including Blaugrana's domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in 2021 on a £2.5 million transfer but his current value is just over twice that amount. However, the Hoops could put an even bigger price tag following his World Cup heroics. Former Celtic defender Chris Sutton believes they have every reason for the same as well.

In an interview with the Daily Record, he said (via The Celtic Way):

"Juranovic’s performance against Brazil was seen across the world. Why shouldn’t Celtic be able to ask for big money? I believe they should try to keep him until next summer as he’s such an important player and Celtic have a title to be secure. But, if circumstances dictate that he is to go next month, it should be for a premium rate."

He further commented that even though Juranovic is 27-year-old, a World Cup semi-final appearance on his CV warrants a big amount.

“Of course, the two biggest aspects are maybe the fact he is playing in Scotland and the fact he is 27 years of age."

He added:

“I’m not comparing them as players, but Kieran Tierney, a full-back, left Celtic to join Arsenal for £25m. Yes, Kieran was younger, but Juranovic is now going to have a World Cup semi-final on his CV. He and Croatia might even win the tournament."

Juranovic has played 50 matches for Celtic, registering six goals and three assists.

Barcelona resume their 2022-23 season on December 31

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup nearing its climax, club football is set to resume in a few days' time. Barcelona will return to action on New Year's Eve to face Espanyol in La Liga at home.

The Catalans are leading the league standings with 37 points from 14 games and are looking to win their first top-flight crown in three years.

Xavi has improved Barcelona a lot since taking over in 2021. Their group-stage exit in the UEFA Champions League aside, they have looked like their former selves that roared to numerous trophies.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes