Barcelona enter race to sign star player from Inter with €25 million release clause: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are yet to make a move for Dumfries but have been tracking him for months. The journalist reports that the Inter Milan star has a €25 million release clause in his contract, but it is valid only until mid-July.

The Catalan side are looking to bring in a full-back this month and have been scouting players. SPORT reported that they were closely watching 4 right-backs for the summer window – Vanderson of AS Monaco, Marc Pubill of Almeria, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayern Leverkusen, who has now joined Liverpool, and Givairo Read of Feyenoord.

Dumfries is the latest name added to the list, and the low release clause falls in favor of Barcelona. The Spanish champions have been working to get their financial status back within LaLiga's 1:1 rule and that has forced them to delay the move for Nico Williams.

While Williams' release clause is active the whole summer, the Catalan side will need to act fast if they are to sign Dumfries. Manchester United have also been linked with the Inter Milan star and both clubs will have until mid-July to activate the clause.

Gary Neville urged Manchester United to sign Barcelona-linked Inter Milan star

Gary Neville spoke on The Overlap earlier this summer and urged Manchester United to sign Denzel Dumfries. He said that the Inter Milan star was ideal for Ruben Amorim's system and he would like to see the Barcelona target in the Premier League.

He said via Caught Offside:

“Do you know what I kept thinking during the game? With the way Man United are playing with a back-five and wing-backs under Ruben Amorim, I was thinking about that right wing-back. I was thinking about Dumfries for United. I would like to see him in the Premier League, wouldn’t you? How good was he? He was unbelievable. He’s so good, so good.”

Denzen Dumfries played 47 matches for Inter Milan in all competitions last season. He played a key role in the UEFA Champions League run, which included a win over Barcelona in the semifinals, and was a key figure in Serie A as well.

Unfortunately, the Nerazzurri finished runners-up in both competitions. Dumfries scored 11 times for the Italian side, while getting 6 assists last season.

