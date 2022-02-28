Barcelona expected to start thinking of Manchester United star as a serious option - reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as per reports from Fichajes.

The French midfielder looks poised to leave the Red Devils in the summer with his contract set to expire after the ongoing season. As of now, there have been no reports regarding the contract negotiations between the French superstar and the 20-time English champions.

With a player of Pogba's caliber and quality being available for nothing, it is hardly a surprise to see a host of clubs interested in snapping him up.

The 28-year-old came through the youth ranks of the Red Devils but made his name at Juventus after leaving the English side in 2012 on a free transfer. The 2018 World Cup winner with France made his name as one of the most promising players in the world during his four-year spell with the Turin giants.

Manchester United eventually signed him back from the Old Lady in 2016 for an astronomical £89.3 million fee. The all-action midfielder became the most expensive footballer on the planet, eclipsing Gareth Bale and is still the Red Devils' biggest-ever capture.

However, it is fair to say that he has not managed to justify the enormous amount of money spent by Manchester United for his services. There has never been any doubt regarding his incredible quality but the 28-year-old has not managed to showcase it on a consistent basis at all.

Pogba's second spell at Old Trafford has been pretty up and down and also full of controversies. Barcelona are expected to face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the signature of the French superstar.

Is the Manchester United midfielder needed at Barcelona?

Barcelona have fallen from grace over the past couple of years but Xavi Hernandez has managed to steady the ship to some extent.

The Blaugrana have been going through a difficult period financially which has resulted in their downfall.

The first hindrance for the Catalan giants in acquiring Pogba's signature will be meeting his massive wage demands.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "I hope Nico, Gavi and Pedri can give us a lot of joy and go beyond what Busquets, Iniesta and I did in the past." Xavi: "I hope Nico, Gavi and Pedri can give us a lot of joy and go beyond what Busquets, Iniesta and I did in the past." https://t.co/u7UHDZEXIo

The Frenchman earns around £290,000 per week at Old Trafford and it would be impossible for Barcelona to match that.

Also, with the likes of Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri all at Xavi's disposal, there is hardly any need for them to sign someone like Pogba.

Pogba is clearly not needed at Camp Nou and getting him would be repeating the same mistakes of the past that caused the downfall of the club.

