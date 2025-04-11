Barcelona exploring every opportunity to offload outcast who no longer features in club's long-term plans: Reports

Barcelona are prepared to do whatever it takes to get academy graduate Ansu Fati off their books in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen to cut their losses with the forward, whose promising career has been stunted by a series of injury problems.

SPORT reports that Hansi Flick's side are keen on parting ways with Fati, whose contract with the club is set to run until 2027, in the summer. La Blaugrana are prepared to entertain temporary or permanent offers, and will consider a contract termination, otherwise.

Ansu Fati turned down a move away from the club in January after attracting interest from the likes of FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, and Besiktas. The 22-year-old hoped to find a place in Flick's plans, but his only minutes since them came as an 86th minute substitute for Lamine Yamal against Dortmund on Wednesday.

Fati returned to Barcelona last summer after a season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, and Flick welcomed him as part of the squad. The youngster, however, suffered an injury before the start of pre-season, thus losing his place in the plans of the new manager.

Barcelona have made their stance on the forward clear to him and his agent Jorge Mendes, as the club have moved on from him. His significant wages may be a problem for sides in Europe, leading the club to expect offers from the Middle East, with Al-Nassr linked with the forward.

Ansu Fati, once touted as the heir to Lionel Messi, has managed just 191 minutes of action across nine appearances this season. The Spaniard is said to be eager to move elsewhere to get his career back on track once the transfer window opens.

Barcelona eyeing move for former La Masia prodigy - Reports

Barcelona are considering a move to sign former academy star Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are interested in the left-back, who is currently on loan at LaLiga outfit Real Valladolid.

Hansi Flick's side are looking to sign cover for Alejandro Balde despite handing a new contract to La Masia graduate Gerard Martin this term. Journalist Christian Falk has reported that the club have identified 18-year-old Aznou as a target, and will look to tempt him with a return to Catalunya.

Adam Aznou left Barcelona for Bayern Munich in 2022 and has gone on to debut for the German giants, making three appearances this season. The club sent him fo Real Valladolid in January to prepare him for a first-team berth next term, and are unlikely to entertain any offers for him.

