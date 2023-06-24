Barcelona eye 30-year-old star as ideal Sergio Busquets replacement - Reports

According to football journalist Fernando Polo (via Managing Barca), Barcelona have identified Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as the club's priority target to replace the departing Sergio Busquets.

Brozovic plays as a central defensive midfielder for the Serie A giants as well as the Croatian national team. The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the best in Europe in his role, helping Inter win the Coppa Italia and reaching the UEFA Champions League final this season.

The Croatia international made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He would be an ideal replacement for Barcelona legend Busquets, who will be leaving this summer as a free agent after a storied 15-year tenure at the club.

Marcelo Brozovic is contracted to Inter Milan until the summer of 2026 but Barcelona are only willing to offer €15 million for his services on a three-year deal. The Blaugrana's first-choice options were Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi but they were shelved due to their high transfer fees.

Brozovic was reportedly considering joining the Saudi Pro League, but according to Diario AS, he is ready to put their interest aside for a possible move to Barcelona.

The 30-year-old has scored 31 goals and provided 43 assists in 330 appearances for Inter over seven seasons. He has also won five trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets to join Inter Miami as a free agent

After weeks of speculation, MLS side Inter Miami officially confirmed on June 23 that Sergio Busquets would join them as a free agent. This move would see the 34-year-old link up with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

The Spaniard had made his interest in moving to Miami known back in November when he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I said it in the summer and I have said it at a press conference. I know it is my last year but I’m not ruling anything out: I have nothing signed. By February I would like to be clear and decide. I’ve always said that I like the United States, especially Miami, but I haven’t reached an agreement with any club. Or with other leagues."

Busquets turned down several offers from the Saudi Pro League to join Inter Miami. The MLS side confirmed the news by tweeting an announcement video, which can be viewed below:

Busquets is likely to make an instant impact at Inter Miami. He scored 18 goals and provided 45 assists in 722 appearances for the Blaugrana, helping the Catalunya win 32 major trophies.

Poll : 0 votes