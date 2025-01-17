Barcelona eye Arsenal target if they fail to land Marcus Rashford from Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona have identified Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane as an alternative to Marcus Rashford, according to Fichajes.net (via Football Transfers). The English forward's future at Manchester United is up in the air after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are apparently ready to let him go this month amid interest from multiple clubs. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are hot on his heels as well, but the 27-year-old reportedly prefers a move to Camp Nou.

However, a move could be complicated, given the player's exorbitant salary, believed to be in the range of £375,000 per week. Manchester United are open to a loan deal this month, but want his suitors to cover more than 50% of Marcus Rashford's salary.

That makes it very difficult for Barcelona to script a move, given their poor financial conditions. The situation has forced the Catalans to consider cost-effective alternatives and they have identified Sane, who is also wanted by Arsenal, as an option.

The 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with Bayern Munich and is yet to sign an extension. The LaLiga giants could secure the German forward for a nominal fee this month.

Sane joined Bayern Munich during Hansi Flick's reign and could be open to a move to Barcelona. However, Marcus Rashford remains the Catalans' priority target this month. The LaLiga giants will make a move for the German only if they fail to secure the Englishman.

How many times has Marcus Rashford faced Barcelona in his career?

Marcus Rashford has faced Barcelona four times in his career, twice in the Champions League and twice in the Europa League. The Englishman has registered one goal against the Catalans, winning one game and losing two while drawing one.

The player's only goal against the LaLiga giants came in the 2022/23 campaign, in the Europa League Round of 16. Manchester United drew the game 2-2, but won the home leg 2-1 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford hasn't been in his element this season, registering seven goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions for the Red Devils. He has struggled for form in the past 18 months, and his work ethics have also been questioned by fans.

However, Barcelona are willing to bet on the player, who plundered 30 goals and set up nine more from 56 games across competitions in the 2022/23 campaign. That prompted Manchester United to tie him down to a bumper new deal, which runs until the summer of 2028.

