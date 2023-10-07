Barcelona eye Lionel Messi loan move after Inter Miami's MLS season is done - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move to bring Lionel Messi back to the club on loan in January if Inter Miami fail to qualify for the MLS playoffs.

According to SPORT (via The Daily Mail), the Blaugrana are considering moving for their legendary former No.10 in January. A potential loan proposal is mooted should Messi's current club fail to reach the MLS playoffs.

Inter Miami's hopes of doing so are extremely slim as they sit 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 33 points after 31 games played. The Herons are five points off the playoff places with just three games left.

Thus, Barcelona are monitoring the situation although talks have yet to take place between any of the parties. The 36-year-old was promised a tribute back at Camp Nou by Miami co-owner Jorge Mas but a potential transfer or loan hasn't been discussed.

Lionel Messi turned down a return to Barca in the summer and instead chose to join the Herons on a two-and-a-half-year-deal. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has made a stunning start to life at DRV PNK, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions. He captained the Herons to their first trophy in winning the Leagues Cup in August.

Xavi explains why Lionel Messi opted not to rejoin Barcelona

Xavi wanted Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona.

Barcelona manager Xavi admitted the La Liga champions were disappointed not to resign Lionel Messi but claimed he wanted a quieter life at Inter Miami in the MLS. He said (via The Mirror):

"We were all looking forward to it, first for him, then for me and then for the club. But the circumstances didn't work out... He wanted to lower the level of pressure and tension. He wants a quieter life."

There was huge excitement among Barca fans at the thought of Messi returning to the Blaugrana this past summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner became perhaps the greatest player of all time during his 16 seasons at Camp Nou.

Messi bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for Barca, winning four UEFA Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, and eight Spanish Super Cups.

The Argentine icon departed the Catalan giants in 2021 when they were unable to afford a new contract for the legendary forward. He joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal which expired this past summer.

The Blaugrana's financial situation has shown some improvement since his departure and this led to Messi's return becoming a possibility. The likes of the club's president Joan Laporta, Xavi, and superstar Robert Lewandowski talked up the potential deal.

However, Messi still had doubts about Barcelona's financial capabilities. He instead joined Inter Miami where he's quickly become a hero with inspired performances for Gerardo Martino's side.