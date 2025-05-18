Barcelona eye loan with option to buy move for Manchester United star - Reports

Barcelona are planning a loan deal with an option to buy for wantaway Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, according to SPORT. The Englishman was heavily linked with a loan move to Camp Nou in the January transfer window after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim.
However, the transfer failed to materialize as the Catalans opted to prioritize contract renewals for some of their key players. Rashford later left the Red Devils on a temporary deal to join Aston Villa, where he has performed quite well so far.
The Birmingham club has an option to buy the player for £40 million this summer, and Manchester United is ready to consider a similar offer from any of his suitors. However, the 27-year-old apparently has his heart set on joining the La Liga giants.
Barcelona are also in the market for a new forward and believe that Rashford would fit in seamlessly. The player has recently acquired the services of Pini Zahavi to help revive his career.
The super agent has a stellar relationship with the Catalans' hierarchy and played a key role in the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Hansi Flick. Rashford is now banking on his influence to secure a move to the La Liga giants.
However, Barcelona are not in a position to sanction a permanent deal and would prefer a loan deal with an option to buy. Manchester United, though, is eager to offload the player permanently this summer. Meanwhile, Rashford's exorbitant wages are likely to pose a challenge, but the player is willing to lower his demands to facilitate a deal to Camp Nou.
Are Barcelona eyeing another Manchester United forward?
Barcelona are among the clubs considering a move for Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Argentine has been quite influential for Manchester United this season, registering 11 goals and 10 assists from 57 games across all competitions.
Still only 20 years old, Garnacho is expected to continue improving as he gains valuable experience. However, recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the player this summer.
Garnacho was also linked with an exit from Manchester United in the winter, with Chelsea and Napoli mentioned as potential destinations. The Blues have since cooled their interest, but the player is still wanted by the Partenopei. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Juventus are also in the race.