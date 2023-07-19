Barcelona eye move to sign German left-back: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Almugera Kabar.

According to BILD (h/t El Nacional), the two clubs have made contact over the future of the 17-year-old. He was particularly impressive in the U17 UEFA Euro 2023 this summer.

Kabar played in five games during the competition, managing one goal and two clean sheets. He is currently playing for the Black and Yellow's youth team and has already made 17 appearances for Germany's U17 squad.

The German came through the academies of SV Husten 09 and Hammer SpVg before making the switch to Westfalenstadion in 2019. He is believed to be on the verge of making his senior debut for the club next season.

Dortmund reportedly do not want to sell him but Barcelona are thinking of testing the waters by offering players in exchange. He is tied down to a contract that only expires in June 2025.

If Kabar joins Barcelona, he is likely to play with their B team with the focus being on preparing him for first-team football. But it remains to be seen if the German giants will let him leave without handing him a senior appearance.

A good performance with the senior squad could automatically increase the player's valuation. Barcelona currently have Alejandro Balde (19) and Marcos Alonso as their first-choice left-backs after Jordi Alba's exit this summer.

Jordi Alba says he left Barcelona on his own terms

Jordi Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia 11 years ago for a fee of €14 million. For the next 10 seasons, he was the club's undisputed first-choice left-back.

Things changed last season. Xavi Hernandez began trusting Alejandro Balde more and more at left-back, restricting the 34-year-old to just 14 league starts. Eventually, he left Barca as a free agent last month.

In an interview following his exit from Spotify Camp Nou, the six-time La Liga winner said, via the Guardian:

"After so many years, having won it all, you have to assimilate that you’re going. But the decision is mine, without anyone telling me what to do. The club, the president; they gave me the chance to choose. I had earned that right."

Alba's exit marks the end of an era down Barca's left flank in defense. The spotlight will now be on Balde, who will hope to emulate his compatriot's career in Catalonia.

The former Valencia left-back registered 27 goals and 99 assists in 459 games for Barcelona, winning 18 trophies.