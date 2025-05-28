Barcelona eye surprise move for €40 million-rated star wanted by Manchester United and PSG - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly entered the fray to sign LOSC Lille shotstopper Lucas Chevalier, a potential target for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Recent reports have claimed that irrespective of Wojciech Szczesny’s decision, La Blaugrana will still plan to sign a goalkeeper this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Chevalier, 23, has emerged as one of the sensations in the French top flight, keeping 11 clean sheets in 34 Ligue 1 games this season. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as he is now being courted by some European heavyweights.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Lucas Chevalier over the past few months as they consider him a potential replacement for Andre Onana. PSG are also eyeing a move for the goalie this summer, but the French giants will only be able to go ahead with the purchase if they can sell Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per SportsZone (via PSG Talk)..

Barcelona, who are also looking for a goalkeeper, have now added Lucas Chevalier to their list of targets, as per Fichajes. The report adds that while the LaLiga champions believe that Cavalier’s profile would seamlessly fit perfectly in their squad, striking a deal could prove difficult.

Chevalier’s current market value is €30 million, as per Transfermarkt, but Lille are said to value him at €40 million. The report adds that the French side could also let him leave for €35 million. And with Barcelona’s current financial situation, acquiring the services of the 23-year-old seems improbable.

Chevalier rose through the ranks at Lille. His current contract with the club will run out in 2027.

Barcelona learn asking price for Manchester United star – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly named their asking price for loanee Marcus Rashford amid interest from Barcelona. Rashford, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, has had a memorable six months at the Birmingham-based club.

His time at Old Trafford came to a temporary halt amid criticism for poor performances from head coach Ruben Amorim. Villa’s loan deal for Rashford is said to include a buy option for around £40 million. But after missing out on Champions League football, the Villans may opt against making his move permanent.

Now, a report from Spanish publication Sport claims Manchester United have set an asking price of €48 million (£40.2m) for Rashford. United have reportedly made it clear that he is no longer in their plans and want to permanently part ways with him.

However, it was also claimed that with his current wages, a permanent signing may be tough for Barcelona as he won’t fit within the club’s salary cap.

