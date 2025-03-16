Manchester United plotting move for Andre Onana replacement who was linked with Chelsea - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea target Lucas Chevalier ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. As reported by GiveMeSport, the race for the 23-year-old Lille goalkeeper's signature is heating up.

Chevalier has emerged as one of the brightest young keepers in Europe thanks to his stint with Lille. He came through Les Dogues' youth ranks and has been their number one for a while now.

The Frenchman is a modern-day keeper with a frame of 6 ft 2 and boasts solid shot-stopping ability and composure. He is adept with the ball at his feet and has excellent distribution either long or short.

The young keeper is yet to make his international debut for France but has been called up by Didier Deschamps. He has conceded 45 goals in 40 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Chevalier has so far made 119 senior appearances for Lille, keeping 42 clean sheets and allowing only 119 goals. His current deal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy expires in 2027 which means Lille might be tempted to sell him this summer.

Lille reportedly value the Chelsea target at just £34 million, who only earns reportedly £20,000-per-week at the club. Manchester United see the French keeper as an upgrade over error-prone Andre Onana.

Manchester United spent £47.2 million for the signature of Onana in 2023 but the Cameroon international has been far from impressive at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old has made several high-profile errros during his time at the club, costing the Red Devils.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also in a dire need for reinforcements between the sticks. Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have both struggled to impress while Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders are all out on loan.

Chelsea enter the race to sign Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal. As reported by The Sun, Enzo Maresca's side have earmarked the 19-year-old as their priority for the summer transfer window.

Bellingham has established himself as a key player for Sunderland since his reported £1.5 million move from Birmingham City in 2023. He has made 81 appearances for the Black Cats till date, contributing with 11 goals and four assists.

The England under-21 international is a versatile player who can play anywhere in midfield and even as a second striker. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly chasing him as they look to bolster their home-grown options.

