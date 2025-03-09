Chelsea enter race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target this summer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, who was heavily linked with Arsenal and Manchester United earlier this year.

Ad

Bellingham, 19, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for Sunderland since arriving for an initial £1.5 million from Birmingham City in 2023. The midfielder has helped his current club sit fourth in the EFL Championship table in the ongoing season.

Now, according to The Sun, Chelsea have identified Bellingham as a top transfer target this summer. They are hoping to increase the number of home-grown players at the club and are ready to table a significant bid for the promising midfielder.

Ad

Trending

Bellingham, who reportedly attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United earlier this January, has made 79 appearances across competitions for Sunderland. He has registered 11 goals and four assists for the Black Cats so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Birmingham City youth product has a deal until 2028 at his current club.

David Ornstein asserts Liverpool are interested in roping in Arsenal and Chelsea-linked striker

During a Q/A session with The Athletic, reputed journalist David Ornstein was asked to shed light on Liverpool's recruitment plans. He responded:

"The only name I've personally heard of so far, which others have already reported, is Alexander Isak. Liverpool aren't alone in liking the Swede. We know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him, Chelsea and Barcelona have also been linked, and I'm sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose. But that's a big 'if'."

Ad

Opining more on the Arsenal and Chelsea-linked star, Ornstein added:

"Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player. Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid, and there's no financial requirement for the St James' Park hierarchy to cash in. Now, every player has their price and while I'm not aware of Newcastle setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is like £150 million."

Ad

Isak, 25, has established himself as one of the best number nines in the Premier League over the last two seasons. Hence, he has drawn interest from a number of European giants of late.

Expand Tweet

The former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund man has bagged 50 goals in 76 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United so far. He has also laid out eight assists in the Premier League for the Magpies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback