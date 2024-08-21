Barcelona eyeing up move for 21-year-old La Liga Spain star this summer: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Spanish youngster Marc Pubill to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window. La Blaugrana have decided to ramp up their transfer activity in the final days of the summer window, having added just one new player in Dani Olmo.

Barcelona have been in the news in recent days after they agreed to terminate the contract of veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan after an impressive season. The reason for this move was likely to free up salary space to allow for the registration of new players deemed to be important by the club.

SPORT reports that the Catalan club are interested in signing Almeria right-back Marc Pubill this summer to strengthen their right-back position. The 21-year-old was in the Olympic team with Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi as Spain picked up the gold medal.

Pubill has been a wanted man this summer after an impressive 2023-24 season with Almeria, in which he recorded a goal and three assists in 23 league appearances. The youngster was close to signing with UEFA Europa League holders Atalanta before the transfer fell through.

Hansi Flick's side find themselves in need of cover at right-back, with Jules Kounde the only senior option available at the club, presently. Barcelona allowed Julian Araujo to leave for Bournemouth, while Joao Cancelo's loan was not made permanent from Manchester City.

Pubill cost Almeria a reported fee of €5 million when he joined them from Levante last summer and is expected to leave following their relegation. With Gundogan gone, the club would expect to have space on their wage bill for Dani Olmo and Pubill, if he ends up signing with them.

Barcelona set to send youngster on season-long loan: Reports

Barca Blaugranes reports that Barcelona are prepared to send young striker Vitor Roque on a season-long loan move to Real Betis. The report claims that the La Liga side have reached a full agreement to sign the Brazilian teenager and will cover most of his salary.

Roque failed to impress in his first half-season at the club under the tutelage of Xavi, scoring two goals in 14 league appearances. The 19-year-old was informed by the club that he had to move this summer, with Lamine Yamal taking his number 19 shirt.

Sporting Lisbon were keen on Roque, but Barcelona have opted to let him remain in Spain with Real Betis. The youngster will be keen to reach his best level for the Seville-based side, with hopes of returning to his parent club next summer.

