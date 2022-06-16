Barcelona eyeing Portuguese centre-back as long-term replacement for Gerard Pique - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio as a replacement for Gerard Pique, amid rumours the Spanish centre-back is set to leave the Camp Nou.
According to Sport, Pique has been told by Barca manager Xavi Hernandez that he will be surplus to requirements next season, with a series of injury problems hampering him in the most recent campaign.
The 35-year-old will undoubtedly go down as a club legend after making 606 appearances for his boyhood club across 14 seasons, while also winning 24 major honours.
However, with Barcelona needing to trim down their wage bill before they make any marquee signings this summer, Pique's high salary appears to make him a viable option to force out the club.
With this in mind, Portuguese outlet A Bola (per Sapo Desporto) have reported that Sporting centre-half Inacio is a target for the club. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a metoric rise over the past couple of seasons, having made 45 appearances across all competitions in the most recent campaign.
The tall defender has played 70 consecutive games for the Lions, though he is yet to win a senior cap for Portugal. The report claims that the Catalonian club have enquired about the defensive prospect's availability this summer, with Inancio allegedly having a €45 million release clause in his current contract.
Sporting are insisting that clubs pay somewhere near that fee, with Manchester United rumoured to also be interested in the star.
Gerard Pique returns to Barcelona training early in bid to ressurect Camp Nou career
Following a turbulent break for the veteran defender, The Mail has reported that the Spanish centre-back is back in training with the club in an attempt to prove former teammate Xavi wrong.
Sport have claimed that Barca are interested in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who has long been a target for Chelsea. While it is widely known that Barcelona are in a perilous financial position, they would certainly need to sell some high earners if they were to make room for big signings such as Kounde or Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.
Former World Cup winner Pique is clearly desperate to stay at the club where he has become an icon, but The Mail has claimed Xavi wants the defender to leave this summer due to numerous issues off the pitch, despite having two years left on his current deal.