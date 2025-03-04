Barcelona face competition from 2 La Liga clubs in race to sign 26-year-old defender: Reports 

Barcelona will have to battle Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in the race to sign Andrei Ratiu this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Romanian right-back has caught the eye with Rayo Vallecano this season, registering two goals and as many assists from 25 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Catalans, who are in the market for a new right-back. Jules Kounde has impressed in the position under Hansi Flick this season, despite predominantly being a center back.

The Frenchman has registered three goals and eight assists from 40 games across competitions this campaign. Barcelona are pleased with his efforts, but want more cover for the position.

Ratiu's style of play could be a good fit to Flick's system and the Catalans are already planning to take him to Camp Nou this summer. The player is under contract with the Madrid-based club until 2028, and reportedly has a €25m release clause in his deal.

That makes him an affordable target for Barcelona, but they won't have a free run at the 26-year-old. Ratiu is also wanted at Atletico Madrid, who see him as an option to replace Nahuel Molina.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are looking to improve their squad at the end of the season and are in the race as well. Interestingly, the Yellow Submarine have a 50 percent sale on clause in Raitu's contract, so they could benefit even if they don't sign the player.

Are Barcelona eyeing an Arsenal forward?

Andrei Ratiu

Barcelona have set their sights on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are apparently in the market for a new left-forward this summer and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

Martinelli has been quite impressive for the Gunners in recent years and remains a key figure in Mikel Arteta's squad. This season, the 23-year-old has registered seven goals and four assists from 35 games across competitions.

His efforts have already convinced Barcelona, who are apparently willing to offer €45m for his signature. Arsenal are open to his departure this summer, but want over €55m to let him go.

That could pose a problem for the Catalans who do not have the finances to match the Gunners' asking price. However, they are apparently planning to include a player in their proposal to convince the north London side. Arsenal could be open to such an arrangement, but are currently assessing their options before making a final call.

