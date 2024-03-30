Barcelona face competition from Al-Hilal for target this summer - Reports

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona loanee Joao Cancelo in the summer.

Cancelo is currently on loan at Barca from Manchester City and has been in excellent form. He has played in multiple positions for the Spanish giants, including right-back, left-back and even right-winger at times. He has registered four goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

Cancelo's performances have seen him being linked with a move to Al-Hilal, as per Sport. The Blue Waves are set to win the Saudi Pro League this season as they sit 12 points above Al-Nassr with six games remaining. They are looking to strengthen their squad further and could make a huge offer for Cancelo.

The Portuguese fullback could join his compatriot Ruben Neves at Al-Hilal if he makes the moves. However, Barcelona are also hoping to keep Cancelo at the club for next season, either on loan or as a permanent transfer.

The 29-year-old's relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has broken down and he is expected to leave City. His current market value is €30 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Joan Laporta outlines desire to keep Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix at Barcelona

In an underwhelming season for Barcelona, two of their best performers have arguably been Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. They are currently on loan at the club from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Club president Joan Laporta recently said that Barca are looking to keep the duo for next year as well. However, with their financial issues, it's unclear whether they will permanently sign the duo or extend their loan duration.

Laporta told Mundo Deportivo (via Goal):

"I think they will continue. I hope that Atletico de Madrid will not put any objection to Joao Felix continuing with us and I think that City will not object either. We have an agent there who is working on the issue, Jorge Mendes, and he knows our intention to continue with the players.

"What I can't tell you now, because it will depend a lot on the amounts, is whether we are going to sign them or extend the loan. It will surely be an extension of the transfer, already setting a price."

While Cancelo has impressed in multiple positions for Barcelona, Felix has been excellent on the left wing this season. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 34 games across competitions.