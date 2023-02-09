Barcelona face competition from Atletico Madrid in race to sign defender on free transfer: Reports

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Barcelona target and Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez this summer, as per Ruben Uria of GOAL Spain (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The Catalan giants were interested in the Spanish centre-back last summer when Chelsea were on the verge of signing Jules Kounde. However, the France international moved to Spotify Camp Nou and Martinez stayed at Athletic.

The 31-year-old could leave the club as a free agent this summer and Lehoiak are yet to offer him a new contract. Barcelona have retained an interest in Martinez but Atletico Madrid are now set to rival them for his signature.

He has featured in 169 games across competitions for Athletic since joining them from Real Sociedad in January 2018. His time at San Mames now seems to be coming to an end.

Barcelona currently have Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Ronald Araujo as their options at centre-back. However, injury issues in defense this season, coupled with Gerard Pique's retirement, mean that Martinez could add welcome depth to manager Xavi Hernandez's team.

Atletico, meanwhile, could be in need of a quality centre-back after Felipe's transfer to Nottingham Forest in January. Currently, manager Diego Simeone only has Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic, and Mario Hermoso as his centre-back options.

Los Colchoneros can get a better look at Martinez when they face Athletic Club on 19 February in La Liga. Atletico are apparently yet to table any offer for the player but have made an enquiry regarding a potential transfer.

He is also drawing interest from Germany, England, and Turkey.

Pau Torres sends warning to Barcelona ahead of Villarreal clash

Pau Torres has sent a warning to Barcelona that Villarreal are not afraid of the Catalan outfit ahead of their clash on 12 February. Barca won 3-0 at home when the two sides met in October.

The Spanish centre-back said at a pre-match press conference (h/t Villarreal USA):

"It is a team in a good moment of form, that dominates many phases of the game, they like to have the ball and they are more vertical than in other years. If we apply good pressure and enter the game with all five senses, we have a lot to gain. We are not afraid."

Barca have lost just one league game all season and have a five-point lead at the top of the table after 20 games. They have also won six of their past seven games across competitions against the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal, meanwhile, sit sixth in the table, just four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

