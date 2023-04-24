Barcelona face competition from European giants in race to sign 27-year-old Bayern Munich star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to face tough competition from AC Milan for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman is yet to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga side and has been linked with a move away from the club.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan have now shown interest in the defender. The Frenchman was spotted at the San Siro recently and rumors have been making the rounds that the Bayern Munich star is open to joining the Italian side.

Barcelona are in need of a right-back and have Pavard high on the list. They were confident of luring him away this summer, but now have to battler Rossoneri for his signature.

Bayern Munich are open to selling Pavard in the summer should he not sign a new deal with the club.

Bayern Munich star mum on future amid Barcelona and AC Milan interest

Benjamin Pavard has not ruled out staying at Bayern Munich amid interest from Barcelona and AC Milan. He has claimed that there is no need to discuss his future at the club right now, and he will wait for the summer.

Pavard said:

"I'm focused on my performances and that we win as many titles as possible at the end of the season. Then we have time to speak about the future this summer."

However, he told Sport1 earlier this season:

"I never said I wanted to go [in the summer]. I know very well that I'm in a very big club where everything is excellently positioned. Whether it's the team, the physiotherapists, the people in charge, there's a great atmosphere everywhere. I feel very comfortable here, I like the club and the fans and I hope we can achieve great things this season."

Pavard added:

"I'm not one to disembark mid-voyage. My goal was definitely to stay at Bayern. I am determined to give everything for the club and for the team and I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern. I think I performed well even before the World Cup.

"But that was definitely a good sign and shows the trust that the club has in me. I try to do my job as well as possible - and I have the feeling that the fans in Munich respect me for that. And vice versa, I like the atmosphere here at the club and the relationship with the fans, who are very important to us."

