Barcelona failed to complete deals for Liverpool forward and 22-year-old due to FFP regulations: Reports

Barcelona failed to complete deals for two particular forwards in January due to FFP regulations, who eventually joined Juventus and Liverpool respectively.

As per Gerard Romero via Barca Universal, the Blaugrana were close to landing both Dusan Vlahovic and Luis Diaz earlier this year.

The report suggests that Barca agreed personal terms with then-Fiorentina striker Vlahovic before he joined Juventus. Now-Liverpool star Luis Diaz, who was then at FC Porto, also agreed on a move to Camp Nou.

However, the Blaugrana were not permitted to sign the duo due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Vlahovic was one of the hottest attacking prospects available in the market during the January transfer window. The Serbia international has been quite impressive since his switch to Juventus but Barcelona should not regret missing out on him.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona had full agreement with Luis Díaz & Dusan Vlahovic, but could not sign them because of the club's economic situation.

[🎖️] | FC Barcelona had full agreement with Luis Díaz & Dusan Vlahovic, but could not sign them because of the club's economic situation. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨| FC Barcelona had full agreement with Luis Díaz & Dusan Vlahovic, but could not sign them because of the club's economic situation.@gerardromero [🎖️]

The Catalan giants signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free after Arsenal released the Gabon international and he has been on fire for them since.

Barca are also close to landing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich having already agreed a deal with the German giants.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz opted to join Liverpool midway through last season after Barcelona missed out on him and has been a revelation at Anfield. The Colombia international added plenty of firepower to an already strong Reds attack, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 26 matches.

Xavi Hernandez signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City instead but the Spain international has had a mixed start to his Barca career.

Liverpool will be happy that Barcelona missed out on Luis Diaz

When Luis Diaz made his move to Liverpool in January, the fans probably did not know what to expect from him.

The Reds boasted star attackers like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the time. However, Diaz quickly made his mark at the Merseyside club and seamlessly slotted in Jurgen Klopp's system.

The Colombian had such a stellar start to his Anfield career that Mane had to switch centrally to accommodate him on the left flank. Meanwhile, the duo of Jota and Firmino mostly had to settle for a place on the bench.

With Mane having joined Bayern Munich this summer, expectations will be bigger from the 25-year-old winger ahead of his first full season in Liverpool colors.

From what we have seen from the former Porto winger, the Reds will be happy that Barcelona missed out on the winger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far