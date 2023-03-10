Barcelona fear they will be sanctioned for the Negreira case – Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are fearful that they could be sanctioned over the Negreira case. The Catalan club allegedly paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, vice-president of Technical committee of referees, €1.6 million. A report from El Pais suggested that the Blaugrana paid €7 million in total between 2001 and 2021.

Investigators tracked Negreira's withdrawals from various banks. He also reportedly admitted of being paid. Negreira further claimed that the Blaugrana urged him that refereeing decisions shouldn't go against the Catalan club.

Recent reports suggest that Barca are fearful that UEFA might sanction them and restrict their participation in European competitions during the 2023-24 season. UEFA has the authority to sanction a one-year ban in these sorts of circumstances.

The Catalan club previously released a statement defending their position. It read (via GOAL):

"That in the past FC Barcelona hired the services of an external consultant that supplied the club's technical secretaries with reports in video format of youth players from other clubs in Spain."

It continued:

"Additionally, the relationship with that supplier extended to technical reports related to professional refereeing in order to complement the information requested by the first and second team coaching staff. This is a common practice among professional football clubs."

The statement concluded:

"These kinds of outsourced services are now the duty of a professional who works for the Football Department. FC Barcelona are sorry that this information has been released precisely when the team has hit its best form of the season.

"FC Barcelona shall be taking legal actions against those who are trying to tarnish the club's image with possible insinuations against its good reputation."

What's next for Barcelona?

Barca are set to return to action on March 12 as the Blaugrana take on Athletic Bilbao in a LaLiga clash at San Mames.

Xavi's side currently have a nine-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table. In 24 matches, the Blaugrana have accrued 62 points.

Bilbao, on the other hand, are currently ninth in the league. Ernesto Valverde's team have 33 points on the board after the culmination of 24 LaLiga matches.

