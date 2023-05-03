Barcelona forward opens negotiations with PSG over summer transfer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has opened negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a potential summer transfer. The Frenchman is contracted with the Blaugrana until 2024.

Dembele signed a contract extension with Barcelona at the start of the season. However, the release clause in his contract will drop from €100 million to €50 million in the summer of 2023.

This has made the Frenchman a bargain prospect for top European clubs, including PSG, who are keeping tabs on the player.

Dembele has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 matches this season. Xavi has lavished praise on the forward on multiple occasions and has spoken about his importance in the team's attack.

While Dembele has been plagued by injury concerns since joining Barcelona in 2017, there is no denying the talent that the Frenchman possesses.

Since his €105 million move from Borussia Dortmund, Dembele has scored 40 goals and has provided 41 assists in 180 matches for Barca. It'll be interesting to see if the Ligue 1 giants decide to trigger Dembele's release clause to bolster their attack.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lionel Messi will leave PSG once his contract expires in the summer. The news of Messi's impending departure from Paris has excited Barcelona fans, as they are hoping the Argentine returns to the Catalonian giants.

There have been widespread reports of Messi making a return to Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer. He is the greatest player in the club's history and in 778 appearances for the La Liga giants, Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists.

However, Barcelona will need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to make new signings in the summer. Their financial troubles could hinder Messi's chances of a potential comeback. Whether the Blaugrana can find a way to abide by FFP rules and secure a return for the Argentine superstar remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes