Barcelona forward set to terminate contract at Camp Nou - Reports

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is reportedly set to terminate his contract with the club on transfer deadline day. The Denmark international has been linked with an exit all summer, and the saga finally seems to be coming to an end.

The report regarding Braithwaite terminating his contract at the Camp Nou comes from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Fabrizio Romano). The forward currently has two years left on his deal with the Catalan giants, but will end his stay this summer and then choose his next club.

The report further added that all Braithwaite-related transfer activities are set to take place on transfer deadline day (Thursday, September 1).

Martin Braithwaite will terminate his contract with Barcelona, as called by @gerardromero - been told it won't happen before tomorrow, but it's finally set to be agreed. Braithwaite is also expected to pick his next club tomorrow.

The Dane moved to Barcelona in February 2020 from Leganes in a deal worth €18 million. He couldn't hit the ground running, however, and managed just one goal in 11 league appearances during his first season with the club.

There was a slight improvement in his numbers the following season, as he mustered up seven strikes across competitions. But that wasn't enough to convince the team management to offer him a longer rope.

Braithwaite made just four league appearances for the club in the 2021-22 season before suffering an injury. He doesn't seem to be a part of manager Xavi Hernandez's plans for the ongoing season.

The Catalan giants thus wanted to part ways with the Denmark international. They have notably signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, with the forward settling in well already.

Xavi's side are well-stacked in the department otherwise as well, with Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres capable of playing across the frontline.

Martin Braithwaite reportedly wanted Barcelona to pay his salary in full before terminating contract

Martin Braithwaite wanted the club to clear the dues to immediately terminate his contract

Martin Braithwaite was eager to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the starting XI. However, the Blaugrana seemed eager to part ways with the player and were ready to terminate his contract.

The forward, in return, wanted the club to pay his due wages as his contract runs until June 2024. Barcelona are legally bound to clear the dues if they wish to immediately terminate the current deal.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Braithwaite has a contract with Barcelona, but he knows since the 17th of May that I don't count on him." Xavi: "Braithwaite has a contract with Barcelona, but he knows since the 17th of May that I don't count on him." https://t.co/zxFQ9ru8w2

All such issues seem to have been cleared and a middle ground reached as Braithwaite and the La Liga giants are now set to part ways.

