Barcelona freeze out midfielder from the club - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly not permitted Ilaix Moriba to play for the club's B team. The midfielder has been frozen out after he rejected the Blaugrana's new contract offer.

Ilaix Moriba was promoted to the Barcelona first team last season, and the midfielder made 14 appearances for them. Ronald Koeman started the 18-year-old in four games while bringing him on in 10 others. Moriba chipped in with a goal and two assists during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Spaniard has just a year left on his current deal and was offered a new contract by Barcelona. However, Moriba and his agents were reportedly not happy with the terms and rejected the offer.

Chelsea have begun talks with Barcelona for Moriba. ManCity also interested, while reports suggest Real Madrid are too. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 4, 2021

The club have now decided never to play him again and have asked him to find a club. Chelsea have begun talks to sign the midfielder, while Manchester City and Real Madrid are keen as well.

Barcelona confirm Ilaix Moriba has rejected their new contract offer

Joan Laporta has confirmed the club's latest contract offer to Ilaix Moriba has been rejected by the midfielder. The Barcelona president confirmed the developments and now wants to make an example out of the situation.

Barcelona are not willing to lose their starlets for cheap. The club president has also hinted they will not promote La Masia players to the first team before they sign a new deal.

❗️Joan Laporta, on Ilaix Moriba: “We will try to make sure that his case is not repeated anymore. He has one year left on his contract and does not want to accept the club's conditions. We do not accept that and we want to send a message to the team” More below. #Transfers 🇪🇸 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) August 2, 2021

He said:

"We will try to make sure that his case is not repeated anymore. He has one year left on his contract and does not want to accept the club's conditions. We do not accept that and we want to send a message to the team. If you do not want to renew, we have other solutions."

"What we don't want are players made at La Masia who don't want to renew. He's a player we've given opportunities, but the club is above all. I would like you [Moriba] to think again. We cannot allow him to be promoted [to the first-team] and then leave. We won't accept that with any player," said the Barcelona president.

The Barcelona B team are playing Girona this weekend, while the first team will take on Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy game on Sunday.

