Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly set to return from injury in time for the club's UEFA Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blaugrana will visit the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on April 10, with the second leg scheduled for April 16. According to Spanish publication SPORT (via Barca News Network), De Jong, who is currently nursing an ankle injury, is almost certain to return for that game.

The Dutchman suffered the injury during Barcelona's 0-0 draw away to Athletic Club in La Liga on March 3, leading to his substitution in the 26th minute. He had notably suffered an ankle issue earlier in the season as well, missing 10 matches across the league and Champions League between September and November.

In his current absence, the club have won all three matches. They first beat Mallorca 1-0 in the league before seeing off Napoli 3-1 to secure a 4-2 aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals. Their final fixture before the ongoing international break saw them thrash Atletico Madrid 3-0 away from home in La Liga.

De Jong is part of a five-man injury list for the Catalans, who are also without Gavi (ACL) and Pedri (hamstring). Left-backs Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso are currently out injured as well, nursing hamstring and back problems respectively.

However, in positive news, Ferran Torres was reportedly back in training prior to their final match before the international break (as per Mundo Deportivo).

Frenkie de Jong's stats for Barcelona this season

When he has played, Frenkie de Jong has been an integral part of the Catalans' starting XI.

De Jong has played 27 matches across competitions this season, all from the start, and has completed 25 of them, scoring twice. The only two games he was substituted in were both due to injuries.

He has been particularly good in La Liga, averaging 1.1 key passes, 2.2 tackles, 5.3 successful duels and 6.1 ball recoveries per game across 19 appearances. De Jong has also completed 93% of his 79.4 passes per match.

In the Champions League, the Barcelona midfielder has averaged 0.7 key passes, 1.7 tackles, 5.7 successful duels and 4.7 recoveries per game. He has attempted only 62.3 passes per outing, but has maintained an accuracy of 93%.