Barcelona given massive transfer boost as transfer target unwilling to sign new deal with current club - Reports

Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich could reportedly choose not to renew his current contract with Bayern Munich this year.

The reports come from German media outlet Sport1. Their chief reporter Kerry Hau was quoted as saying on the Die Bayern-Woche podcast (via Sport1's website; translated from German):

"There have been times when Kimmich felt more comfortable at FC Bayern [than] current. I would be surprised if there should be an extension this year."

Kimmich's current contract with Bayern runs out in the summer of 2025, which means he will have just one year left on his deal come the end of this season. The Bavarians could still sign him to a deal sometime next season, but several clubs might come in for him next summer.

Barcelona notably showed interest in signing the 28-year-old in June, but it never developed into a concrete transfer attempt. They eventually added Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu to their midfield.

In June, Kimmich spoke to German publication BILD about the rumors, saying (as quoted by @FabrizioRomano on X):

“It was difficult not to come across it [the rumors]. Generally, I'm not too invested in the rumors.

“I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern.”

That very month, former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, currently at Barcelona, said players like Kimmich are "a wish for every coach" (via Barca Blaugranes). Bayern president Herbert Hainer then criticized the Catalans for "openly and offensively flirting" (via @Plettigoal on X) with Kimmich shortly after.

Overall, the versatile midfielder has played 361 times for the Bavarians since arriving from Stuttgart in July 2015, recording 40 goals and 99 assists. He has won eight Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, three German Cups and six German Super Cups with them.

How has rumored Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich fared for Bayern Munich this season?

Joshua Kimmich has featured in all 14 of Bayern Munich's games across competitions this term, leading them in 10 of those matches. He is yet to score a goal, but has laid out five assists.

Kimmich has been particularly impressive in the Bundesliga, setting up three goals in nine appearances. He has averaged 2.7 key passes, 2.8 duels won, 1.9 tackles and 6.3 recoveries per game.

However, his last appearance saw him sent off after just four minutes in a 8-0 hammering of SV Darmstadt. He will miss their next three league games, including Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on November 4.

The rumored Barcelona target has also helped Bayern Munich win all three of their UEFA Champions League group-stage matches. He notably assisted what proved to be the winner in a 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Matchday 1 after coming off the bench just moments earlier.

In the Champions League, Kimmich has averaged 2.3 key passes, 2.7 tackles, 4.0 successful duels and 5.3 balls recovered per game.