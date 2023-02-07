Barcelona handed blow as 23-year-old target begins ‘advanced talks’ to sign a new contract with Premier League giants: Reports

Barcelona's hopes of signing Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot have been dealt a blow with the 23-year-old reportedly entering advanced talks to sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese is enjoying his best season with the Red Devils in 2022-23, with manager Erik Ten Hag getting the very best out of him. Dalot has contributed one goal and two assists in 23 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign. He has been defensively solid as well as a threat going forward, making him a prized asset at United.

Dalot has struggled with a hamstring injury since the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has only featured once since the resumption of club football. However, he made it back to the bench during United's 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He was one of four players to have a one-year extension clause in their contract triggered in December, meaning his current contract will run through to the summer of 2024.

Since the World Cup, there has been speculation about his future, with Barcelona and even Real Madrid believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation. La Liga leaders Barcelona may have to concede defeat for now, as according to Mundo Deportivo, United want Dalot to sign a new long-term contract and are close to reaching an agreement.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🖊️ Man Utd remain in talks to extend Diogo Dalot contract. 🖊️ Man Utd remain in talks to extend Diogo Dalot contract.

The report claims the Red Devils want to extend his contract until June 2028, with an increased salary of £85,000 per week plus bonuses, which would nearly triple his current salary (£35,000 per week).

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League and will want to get this deal done as soon as possible to keep their star defender away from Barcelona in their quest for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets suffered an ankle injury and is set to miss the next two to three weeks. He is likely to miss the first-leg of the Europa League tie against Manchester United at home on February 16.

The 34-year-old sprained ligaments in his left ankle during the Catalans' 3-0 victory over Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The veteran has been a huge presence in midfield for Xavi's side this season, having featured in all but two of their twenty league games.

The Blaugrana currently have an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga and will now have to sustain that lead without their midfield veteran.

Poll : 0 votes