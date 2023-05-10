Barcelona handed blow as Chelsea prepared to offer Aubameyang to their La Liga rivals in player-plus-cash swap deal: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a transfer blow as Chelsea look to offer Pierre-Emerick Aaubameyang to Atletico Madrid in a player-plus-cash deal for Joao Felix.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona on the deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2022. However, he has since found it hard to get regular game time. The Gabonese has scored just three goals and has provided one assist in 21 games for the west Londoners.

As per El Nacional, manager Mauricio Pochettino, who looks set to take over at Chelsea, has informed the club that Aubameyang won't be a part of his plans.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are keen to bring Aubameyang back to the club. He made 24 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 13 goals after joining them in January 2022.

The Blues, however, are keen on keeping Atleti loanee Felix on a permanent basis. He has scored three goals in 17 games for the Blues since joining in January. The Premier League side, though, are not looking to match Atletico's valuation of €100 million for the Portuguese ace.

Hence, Chelsea are looking to offer Aubameyang in a player plus cash deal for Felix. The deal could serve both parties as Diego Semione wants to add a proven goalscorer to his team.

Aubameyang has proven himself as one across Europe playing for clubs like AC Milan, Saint-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barca, and more. He has scored 315 goals and provided 93 assists in 630 club games.

Chelsea linked with a move for Barcelona attacker Raphinha

Since his 2022 summer move from Leeds United, Raphinha has scored 10 goals and has provided 11 assists in 45 games across competitions for Barcelona. After a difficult start to his life at the club, the Brazilian is finally coming into his own.

Raphinha, however, has garnered the interest of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Chelsea both interested. Reports emerged that the player has given Barca the green light for a summer move. He reacted to those claims, writing on Instagram:

"Lying. This is lying. Whoever said this is a liar, uninformed and unprofessional. If you delete my comment, I will post this on my Instagram."

Raphinha has proven to be an important player in attack for Barca this season. In Ousmane Dembele's absence, he has been a reliable winger for the team.

