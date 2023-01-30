Barcelona handed blow as transfer target agrees to join rivals: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a transfer blow as one of their targets, Arnau Martinez has reportedly already agreed on a move to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez, 19, currently plies his trade for Girona. He operates as a right-back, a position that the Catalan club are keen to bolster. While Hector Bellerin arrived at Camp Nou last summer on a free transfer, the Spaniard has been largely unimpressive.

Journalist David Ornstein recently reported that Sporting CP are contemplating making a move for Bellerin if Pedro Porro leaves the club for Tottenham Hotspur.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto



Los clubes, negociando de cara al verano. Hay optimismo.



@relevo



relevo.com/futbol/mercado… Arnau Martínez ya ha dicho que sí al Atlético de Madrid.Los clubes, negociando de cara al verano. Hay optimismo. Arnau Martínez ya ha dicho que sí al Atlético de Madrid. Los clubes, negociando de cara al verano. Hay optimismo. @relevo relevo.com/futbol/mercado…

Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, and Eric Garcia have often been deployed as right-backs by manager Xavi. However, none of them are adept at playing as full-backs naturally. Hence, a player who is naturally a right-back might be a good option to add to the Blaugrana's ranks.

Benjamin Pavard is a player that Barcelona have been courting for a while. His controversial stint with Bayern Munich looks set to come to an end in the summer.

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, apart from Pavard, Martinez was also in Xavi's sights. However, the Spaniard looks on his way to joining Atletico Madrid.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ ) BREAKING: Arnau Martinez has already said YES to join Atleti in the summer. #Transfers ) BREAKING: Arnau Martinez has already said YES to join Atleti in the summer. @MatteMoretto (🌕) BREAKING: Arnau Martinez has already said YES to join Atleti in the summer. @MatteMoretto #Transfers 🔴🚨

Martinez has made 18 appearances for Girona across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

He has made 80 senior appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. He has also represented the Spanish national team at youth levels during his career.

Barcelona are set to face Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

It's time for fans to fasten their seat belts as yet another exciting clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona is set to take place in the Copa del Rey. The two sides will meet in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The two Spanish giants have already locked horns twice across competitions this season. Los Blancos sealed a 3-1 win when the teams met in La Liga earlier in the campaign.

Xavi's side returned the favor, sealing a 3-1 of their own in the final of the Supercopa de Espana.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes