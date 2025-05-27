Barcelona handed boost as veteran star set to renew deal with the club: Reports

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with Barcelona. Szczesny came out of retirement to join La Blaugrana last October after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a season-ending injury.

As per a report by Toni Juanmartí, Szczesny has agreed a two-year deal with Barcelona. He has accepted the offer from the club after an extensive discussion with his family.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper confirmed earlier this season that he was happy at the Catalan side and was open to talks over a new deal. However, he stated that the final decision would be taken after a discussion with his family. He told SPORT earlier this month (via GOAL):

"I will not hide that I have an offer to continue at Barca for two more years. They have already presented it to me, but I have asked for time. I need to decide with my family what is best for all of us. My wife will be the one to make the decision, whether we stay or go to Marbella to play golf."

"I owe it to her to decide this together, and we have not done that yet. She makes most of the decisions, and I am not ashamed of it. Honestly, I do not know what will happen, and I say that sincerely. We will decide this month because we need to sort out logistics, such as schools or moving, depending on what we choose. As of now, nothing is certain. We are thinking about it."

The 35-year-old announced his retirement at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, an ACL injury to Marc-André ter Stegen saw the Catalan side make an offer to the former Juventus goalkeeper, and he joined for the rest of the season.

Barcelona were confident of keeping Wojciech Szczęsny

Barcelona sporting director Deco spoke to the media in April and was confident that Wojciech Szczęsny would extend his stay in Catalonia. He stated that the goalkeeper was happy at Barca and would be with them next season. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Szczesny is a very experienced goalkeeper. We had the opportunity to bring him in through one of those coincidences in football. He was a player we knew had a lot to contribute. The credit goes to the coaches and the players themselves on a day-to-day basis. We’re happy with him. He’ll surely stay with us next season.”

Barcelona are also reportedly in talks to sign Joan Garcia from rivals Espanyol. They are looking to activate his €25 million release clause, but face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid.

