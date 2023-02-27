Barcelona handed huge blow as star player gets ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid 

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the El Clasico clash with Real Madrid on Thursday (March 2). The two sides meet in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Lewandowski will not feature in the game. The Blaugrana have confirmed the player's injury in a statement on their official website:

"First team player Robert Lewandowski has a left hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

The Polish striker picked up a knock in the Blaugrana's shock 1-0 defeat to Almeria on Sunday (February 26). He could be sidelined for around two weeks due to the injury.

The prolific frontman, who has bagged 25 goals in 31 games across competitions, could be a massive blow for Xavi's side. Barcelona are already dealing with injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Pedri, who are expected to be out till mid-March.

Lewandowski will reportedly undergo tests on Monday (February 27) to determine the extent of his injury, per Relevo.

The early prognosis suggests he will be out for two weeks. That means he may also miss the Blaugrana's games with Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. Fortunately, the former Bayern Munich striker could make his return in the El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid in La Liga on March 19.

Barcelona boss Xavi furious with his players after Almeria defeat

Xavi (right) was frustrated with his team's performance.

Barcelona slipped up against Almeria, with El Bilal Toure's 24th-minute goal proving to be the difference maker between the two teams. It was just the second defeat the Blaugrana have endured in the league this season. They had just one shot on target in 13 attempts on the night.

Manager Xavi was enraged with his players following the loss at the Estadio Mediterraneo. The Spanish coach deemed it the worst game of his side's season, saying (via the Daily Mail):

'This was our worst match of the season. I'm very p****d off. It was too difficult. We weren't there. We weren't inside the match. There are no excuses today. We didn't deserve to win, and we have to take responsibility. I'm very p****d off."

Barcelona's defeat came a day after Real Madrid had drawn 1-1 with Atletico Madrid. Xavi's men, though, scuppered the chance to go ten points clear of Los Blancos following their loss to Almeria. Instead, seven points now separate the two arch-rivals atop the La Liga standings.

It was Barcelona's second consecutive defeat after they lost 2-1 at Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 23). Xavi will need to galvanise his side ahead of their El Clasico clash.

