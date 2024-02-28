Barcelona held a meeting with Manchester City superstar's agent, Joan Laporta keen on signing star man - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Manchester City. A recent video shows that the Catalan giants' sporting director Deco met with the striker's agent Rafaela Pimienta.

The meeting between Deco and Pimienta took place on Wednesday afternoon, as per journalists Carlos Monfort and Lluis Bou Morera (via Jijantes FC). Here is the video:

While Pimienta has several clients besides the Manchester City striker, the report claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta's dream is to sign Haaland for La Blaugrana.

Just a day before his agent met with Deco, Haaland scored five goals for Manchester City in their FA Cup victory against Luton Town. This season, he has continued his ruthless goal-scoring form, racking up 27 goals in 30 games across all competitions this season.

Barcelona's eternal rivals Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Erling Haaland. Although the striker's contract with City runs until 2027, there have been reports about a release clause in his deal with the Cityzens.

While Barca president Joan Laporta may see Haaland as a dream addition to Camp Nou, it is unlikely to happen. The club is dealing with major financial issues, which will make signing him a big challenge for La Blaugrana.

Xavi refuses to back down from decision to leave Barcelona

After a disappointing 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal in January, Barcelona manager Xavi announced that he will resign from his position at the end of the season. However, since that match, the club's performances have been impressive, winning four matches and drawing two.

According to reports from SPORT (via Metro), the club asked him to reconsider his decision to quit the job. The report claims that Joan Laporta tried to persuade Xavi to stay on as the head coach.

However, Xavi publicly affirmed his decision after their 4-0 win against Getafe in La Liga. Speaking to the press, he said (via Metro):

"I think it is absolutely the correct call. The team have stepped forward since I made it and the players have shown level they have [against Getafe] and in previous games. I am really grateful the fans chant my name, but I am convinced my decision is the correct one for the club."

The manager will be hoping he can lead the team to more impressive performances, with the season now entering its final stages.