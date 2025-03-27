Barcelona held talks to sign Real Madrid target Alexander-Arnold, 2 reasons why deal failed identified: Reports

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid in the summer, was also on the radar of their arch-rivals Barcelona. According to a report from Spanish outlet Cadena SER, La Blaugrana were looking to sign the defender last year but eventually opted against it.

Two reasons were provided for their reluctance to pursue the 26-year-old right-back, who garnered interest from the Catalan giants when Xavi Hernandez was the manager. The first was the side's financial troubles that have continued to plague them through this season. They would have been unable to fit in Alexander-Arnold's wages within their salary cap.

While Barcelona's interest continued into this season as well, Hansi Flick's confidence in Jules Kounde also proved to be a deterrent for the deal. The Frenchman has been excellent at right-back for the LaLiga leaders, collecting three goals and eight assists in 43 games across all competitions.

It now means that the England international is free to join their rivals Real Madrid, who have also been courting him for a long time now. Liverpool were reportedly unable to tie him down with an extension.

LaLiga title race analyzed with 10 games to go as Barcelona and Real Madrid return to action after international break

An exciting LaLiga title race is set to enter its final stage as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to begin the last set of 10 league matches. The trio are separated by just four points, an indication that the race could go down to the wire.

Hansi Flick's side will kick things off this week and will play twice. Their first matchup is against CD Osasuna on Thursday, March 27, a fixture rescheduled from earlier this month after the sudden death of a Barcelona medical staff member just prior to kickoff. They will look to take a three-point lead with a win before facing Girona on Sunday, March 30.

Real Madrid are level on points with their arch-rivals but have played a game more. They will return to action with a late Sunday kickoff against CD Leganes and will be wary of any further slip-ups in the title race.

Atletico Madrid were in the thick of things in February but a run of just two wins in their last five as halted their progression. They currently stand four points off the top and will look to return to winning ways against Espanyol on Saturday.

