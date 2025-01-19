Barcelona hierarchy wanted to sign 21-year-old Chelsea outcast last summer: Report

According to reports from Spain, the Barcelona hierarchy was interested in signing Chelsea outcast Carney Chukwuemeka last summer. The 21-year-old has been unable to find any playing time at Stamford Bridge this season. He has played just five games, with four appearances in the Conference League and one in the Carabao Cup.

However, in most games, he came off the bench. Notably, things might have been a bit different for Chukwuemeka if he had joined Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Alfredo Martinez (via Barca Universal), the English midfielder had been on the agenda for the transfer market last year. With Chelsea racking up a massive squad due to their heavy transfer business in recent years, the Blaugrana were monitoring players' situation at Stamford Bridge.

It was clear that all the Blues' signings would be unable to find playing time, and Barca looked to take advantage of this by trying to sign some fringe players. However, the Catalan giants have been in financial disarray in the last half a decade.

With their inability to remain on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations, Barca had to make do with just two signings in the summer transfer window. Those two signings, Pau Victor and Dani Olmo, were on the verge of getting de-registered by La Liga, as the club could not afford to complete their registrations.

While this has been resolved in the interim, it is clear that Barcelona's financial problems would have affected any moves for Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea, Barcelona, other clubs in race to sign talented Senegalese teenager

Chelsea and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in the services of talented Senegalese teenager Amara Diouf. The 16-year-old, who plays for Generation Foot in his home country, has impressed the scouts of European clubs with his performances, and a big move could be on the way.

Diouf broke into Generation Foot's first team in 2023 but has already made a name for himself on the international stage. While playing for Senegal's U-17 side, he was instrumental in their U-17 Africa Cup of Nations win, clinching the Golden Boot with five goals.

In 2023, he was called up to the national team, where he made his debut before he turned 16. European clubs are looking to sign the talented prodigy, with Turkish side Fenerbahce offering his family €1.5 million to sign him (via TurkiyeToday). However, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and others will continue to monitor his situation.

